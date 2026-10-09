Samsung Galaxy S27 series could get a price shake-up: Design and display details surface months ahead of launch

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Samsung Galaxy S27 series price: What to expect?

A tipster who goes by the name Schrödinger on X shared a post revealing the expected global price and display details for all four Samsung Galaxy S27 series models. As per the post, the Samsung Galaxy S27 price could start at $899 (about Rs 87,000) in the US and South Korea and $999 (about Rs 97,000) in other global markets.

The Samsung Galaxy S27+ could be priced at $1,099 (about Rs 1,06,000) and $1,199 (about Rs 1,16,000) in the markets. The Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro price may start from $1,299 ( about Rs 1,26,000) in the US, and $1,399 (about Rs. 1,35,000) globally.

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The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to start at $1,399 (approximately Rs 1,35,000) in the US. Its starting price could be $1,499 (around Rs 1,45,000) in South Korea, while select global markets may see prices ranging from $1,499 (Rs 1,45,000) to $1,549 (Rs 1,50,000).

Samsung Galaxy S27 series display upgrades

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S27 phones could feature different display sizes and OLED materials depending on the model. Based on the tipster, the Galaxy S27 could feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display using Samsung’s M14+ luminescent material. The Galaxy S27 Plus will likely feature a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with the same M14+ material.

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The high-end Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature 6.47-inch and 6.9-inch AMOLED displays with the newer M16 material. The new material may offer improvements in brightness, power efficiency, colour performance, or display lifespan, although the exact benefits would depend on how Samsung implements it.