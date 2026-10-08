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Samsung Week 2026: Up to 24% off on Galaxy phones, 60% off on tablets, ₹25,000 cashback across products

Samsung Week 2026: Up to 24% off on Galaxy phones, 60% off on tablets, ₹25,000 cashback across products

India’s festive season kicks off with Samsung Week 2026 offering massive discounts across gadgets and home appliances. Customers can enjoy up to 60% off, cashback, and exclusive bank offers on select products.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 5:26 PM IST
Samsung Week 2026: Up to 24% off on Galaxy phones, 60% off on tablets, ₹25,000 cashback across productsSamsung Week 2026

India is officially entering the festive season, and major e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart have commenced their biggest sale of the year. Alongside e-commerce giants, consumer technology brands have also started announcing exclusive deals and offers for the festive season.

Samsung, the South Korean giant, has announced “Samsung Week 2026” in India, bringing deals and discounts across product categories, including Galaxy phones, tablets, TV, and other IoT products. If you’re also planning to buy a Samsung product, then here are the deals you need to follow:

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Samsung Week 2026: Deals and discounts

During Samsung Week 2026, get up to 60% off on selected products across its portfolio, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, monitors, and home appliances. The sale will run on October 8 across Samsung.com, the Samsung Shop App and Samsung Exclusive Stores.

Samsung says it brings discounts across Galaxy AI, Vision AI, and Bespoke AI product ecosystems, and it's also offering cashback of up to Rs 25,000 on select products. Eligible buyers can additionally access extended warranty benefits, exchange offers, bank discounts, and no-cost EMI options, depending on the product and model.

Among Samsung Galaxy phones, the offer covers flagship devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy S26 Ultra, and Galaxy S26, alongside select Galaxy A and Galaxy M series smartphones, with up to 34% off. Buyers can also avail instant bank discounts of up to Rs 10,000 and multi-buy benefits of up to Rs 9,500.

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Must read: Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sale: 7 best phones to watch under ₹30,000 from Samsung, Motorola, and others

Tablets, wearables and accessories are available at discounts of up to 60%, with instant bank discounts of up to Rs 6,500 on eligible products. The offers cover select Galaxy Tab S12 and Tab S11 series devices, Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, Galaxy Tab A11 series tablets, Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch models.

Samsung’s TV range, including Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED, Mini LED, QLED and Crystal UHD ranges are also available at discounts of up to 51%. Additional benefits include free televisions or soundbars on select models, complimentary bezels with eligible The Frame TVs, exchange bonuses of up to ₹5,000 and up to 12-month no-cost EMI options. Select televisions also come with a three-year comprehensive warranty during the offer period.

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For its home appliances portfolio, Select refrigerators are available at up to 48% off, while washing machines come with discounts of up to 49%. Select air conditioners are available at discounts of up to 58%, with a five-year comprehensive warranty on eligible models.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 5:26 PM IST
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