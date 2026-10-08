Samsung Week 2026: Up to 24% off on Galaxy phones, 60% off on tablets, ₹25,000 cashback across products

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Samsung Week 2026: Deals and discounts

During Samsung Week 2026, get up to 60% off on selected products across its portfolio, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, monitors, and home appliances. The sale will run on October 8 across Samsung.com, the Samsung Shop App and Samsung Exclusive Stores.

Samsung says it brings discounts across Galaxy AI, Vision AI, and Bespoke AI product ecosystems, and it's also offering cashback of up to Rs 25,000 on select products. Eligible buyers can additionally access extended warranty benefits, exchange offers, bank discounts, and no-cost EMI options, depending on the product and model.

Among Samsung Galaxy phones, the offer covers flagship devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy S26 Ultra, and Galaxy S26, alongside select Galaxy A and Galaxy M series smartphones, with up to 34% off. Buyers can also avail instant bank discounts of up to Rs 10,000 and multi-buy benefits of up to Rs 9,500.

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Tablets, wearables and accessories are available at discounts of up to 60%, with instant bank discounts of up to Rs 6,500 on eligible products. The offers cover select Galaxy Tab S12 and Tab S11 series devices, Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, Galaxy Tab A11 series tablets, Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch models.

Samsung’s TV range, including Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED, Mini LED, QLED and Crystal UHD ranges are also available at discounts of up to 51%. Additional benefits include free televisions or soundbars on select models, complimentary bezels with eligible The Frame TVs, exchange bonuses of up to ₹5,000 and up to 12-month no-cost EMI options. Select televisions also come with a three-year comprehensive warranty during the offer period.

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For its home appliances portfolio, Select refrigerators are available at up to 48% off, while washing machines come with discounts of up to 49%. Select air conditioners are available at discounts of up to 58%, with a five-year comprehensive warranty on eligible models.