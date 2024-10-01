Samsung hints that some Galaxy AI features may become paid by end of 2025

Samsung has once again hinted at the possibility of introducing paid Galaxy AI features, starting at the end of 2025. This latest indication comes in the form of footnotes within the press releases for the recently launched Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy S24 FE.

The footnotes state: "Fees may apply to certain AI features at the end of 2025."

This message echoes similar statements made by the company earlier this year, suggesting a growing commitment to exploring a paid model for its AI capabilities.

Uncertainty Surrounds Paid Features

Despite repeated hints, Samsung has not yet specified which Galaxy AI features might become paid or how the pricing structure will work. While Hon Pak, the head of Samsung Health, previously mentioned the possibility of a subscription service for the Health app, no concrete plans have been announced.

Pak emphasised in a February interview with CNBC that any paid AI features would need to offer significant value to users. “If you're going to really make me pay for something, you better give me something that's more end-to-end, that's more comprehensive,” he stated.

Potential Drivers for Paid AI

The decision to introduce paid AI features could be driven by both internal and external factors:

Samsung's Push for Recurring Revenue: The company has been actively seeking ways to generate revenue through paid services and subscriptions.

Google's Monetisation Strategy: As many Galaxy AI features rely on Google technologies, Samsung might be compelled to adopt a paid model if Google decides to monetise its AI tools.

Samsung's Existing Paid Services

Samsung already offers a paid service called Secure Wi-Fi, which provides secure internet browsing for a fee. This indicates that the company is not averse to a subscription model for its services. While the specifics remain unclear, it's becoming increasingly likely that some of Samsung's Galaxy AI features, whether existing or in development, will require a fee by the end of 2025.