Samsung launches Galaxy M55, Galaxy M15 in India; check price, availability, offers, features

Samsung launched two new devices, Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G, today. These devices, part of the popular Galaxy M series, get a Super AMOLED Plus display, and a relatively big battery. The Galaxy M55 5G will be available in two colours - Light Green and Denim Black. Galaxy M15 5G will be available in three colours including Celestial Blue, Stone Grey and Blue Topaz.

Galaxy M55 5G Price and Offers

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 26,999. After an instant discount of Rs 2,000 available through Amazon, Samsung.com, or at retail stores (specifically with HDFC Bank Cards or via exchange offers), the net effective price comes down to Rs 24,999. For the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option, the original price is Rs 29,999. With the same Rs 2,000 discount, its price drops to Rs 27,999. The highest variant, featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, starts at Rs 32,999. Post discount, you can get it for Rs 30,999.

Galaxy M15 5G Price and Offers

The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model starts at Rs 12,999. There’s an Rs 1,000 discount for those using HDFC Bank cards or opting for an exchange, making the net price Rs 11,999. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499, but with the discount, it’s available for Rs 13,499.

Availability

The Samsung devices can be purchased from Amazon, Samsung.com and select retail stores from today, April 8.

Performance

The Galaxy M55 5G gets a 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor. The Galaxy M15 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor.

Battery life

The M55 5G includes a 5000mAh battery, with support for 45W fast charging. The M15 5G, on the other hand gets a bigger 6000mAh battery, promising up to two days of use.

Display

The M55 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets 1000 nits brightness and Vision Booster technology. The M15 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

Camera

The M55 5G gets a 50MP 'No Shake' camera equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), alongside an 8MP Ultra-Wide and a 50MP front camera. It also gets tools like Nightography and AI-powered tools like Image Clipper and Object Eraser. The M15 5G gets a 50MP triple camera setup with Video Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS) and a 13MP front camera.

OS Updates



The Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G will receive four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Galaxy M55 5G comes with Samsung Wallet, which allows users to store their credit and debit card information on their phone.