Samsung India announces roll out of Galaxy AI features on more devices; check list

Samsung, India's top consumer electronics brand, has announced the roll out of Galaxy AI features on more Galaxy flagship devices. Samsung has announced that the roll out will start today. The AI features were released with the Galaxy S24 line-up earlier this year and introduces multiple new features like Circle to Search, Note Assist, Live Translate and Generative Edit.

The new AI features will be rolling out to the following Samsung devices:

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold5,

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Circle to Search: It generates Google search results when you simply circle, highlight or tap any image on your display.

Live Translate: It produces two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls.

Note Assist: It can create AI-generated summaries, pre-formatted templates and cover pages.

Chat Assist: This feature can help build conversational tones by generating context-aware suggestions.

Interpreter: It can instantly translate live conversations through a split-screen view, allowing people standing opposite each other to read a text translation of what the other person is saying.

Transcript Assist: This feature uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize and even translate voice recordings.

Browsing Assist: This feature can help save time by generating summaries of news articles or web pages.

Generative Edit: The new AI feature gives creative freedom to resize position and align objects even after the photo is taken.

Edit Suggestion: On the other hand, this feature gives you your own personal photo editor that uses AI to suggest suitable tweaks for each photo.



The new update promises to improve users' mobile AI experience. The Galaxy AI features aim to enhance the efficiency of the smartphones. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series are available with HDFC Bank cashback and additional upgrade bonuses.