Samsung may delay tri-foldable phone launch amid Apple's foldable entry speculation

Samsung's highly anticipated tri-foldable phone may face delays, with its launch now likely pushed to 2026. According to analyst Ross Young, the project has encountered setbacks, aligning its release with speculation about Apple's entry into the foldable phone market, which is expected around the same time.

Samsung is already a leader in the foldable segment with its Galaxy Z series, and a tri-fold phone would signify a major advancement. Meanwhile, Apple would be making its debut in foldable technology, making 2026 an intriguing year for smartphone enthusiasts.

Reports of delays, though disappointing, often indicate real progress in a project. Analysts believe this could further affirm the rumours surrounding the tri-foldable device. The device is said to be designed to stand out from existing foldables like Huawei's Mate XT, with an innovative focus on durability and usability.

Samsung's tri-fold device is expected to differ significantly from Huawei's Mate XT. The Mate XT features three screens that fold outward, exposing the displays when closed, which increases the risk of damage. Samsung's rumoured design is expected to use an 'infolding' mechanism with two inward folds, keeping the display protected when closed and addressing durability concerns.

When unfolded, Samsung's tri-fold phone could offer a screen size of 9-10 inches, surpassing the 7.6-inch display of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

In addition to the tri-fold phone, Samsung may be planning a more budget-friendly version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, anticipated for 2025. This could make foldable phones more accessible to a broader audience, further strengthening Samsung's dominance in this sector.

Samsung's tri-fold phone represents a bold leap in foldable technology, offering solutions to common issues like screen damage. While delays might disappoint fans, they also suggest Samsung is refining its design for a polished launch. With Apple potentially entering the foldable market simultaneously, 2026 could become a landmark year for innovation in mobile technology.