Samsung may rename One UI to Galaxy OS with its Android 18-based update in 2027

Samsung's next major smartphone software update could bring more than a routine set of interface changes. With One UI 10 expected to be based on Android 18 and potentially arrive around mid-2027, the update could mark a significant shift in how Galaxy users interact with their devices. From making everyday navigation simpler to expanding the role of artificial intelligence (AI), Samsung could be looking at ways to make its software more connected and intuitive.
However, the changes being discussed go beyond new features. A possible shift in the software's identity, along with questions about paid AI services, could also shape the next phase of Samsung's ecosystem. According to Gizmochina, citing tipster Ice Universe, the upcoming update could bring an unprecedented overhaul. Samsung has yet to confirm One UI 10 or any of the reported changes.