Samsung regains top spot in Indian smartphone market; OnePlus, Poco show massive growth in Sept quarter

The smartphone market in India remained flat year-over-year (YoY), shipping 44 million units in the third quarter of 2023. According to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC), in July and August, there was a modest increase in growth, attributed to early festive stocking by the channels. However, September experienced the lowest number of shipments since 2019 due to a decrease in demand and high prices, which hindered growth. Despite the lower shipments, the average Indian buyer is spending more on smartphones. The average selling price (ASP) hit a high of US$253, with 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 12 per cent YoY growth

5G Smartphone Shipments