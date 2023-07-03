Samsung to launch new version of Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 chipset in July

Samsung will be launching a new variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with a former Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The South Korean company has confirmed that the new model will be launching in the month of July. The new variant of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone will be targeted at a younger audience with a lower entry point in terms of pricing for the rest of the company's flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with a similar-looking design as the previous generation. However, the change will be seen in the performance. The new Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a 5nm processor that was equipped in the flagships of 2021. The phone's processor will be paired with Adreno 660 GPU.

Another enhancement will be the storage space. The new Galaxy S21 FE 5G will come with a variant with 256 GB of memory.