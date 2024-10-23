Samsung to soon launch tri-fold smartphone after stiff competition from Huawei: Report

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch a tri-fold smartphone as early as next year, according to recent industry reports. This move comes as the South Korean tech giant faces competition from rivals like Huawei, which has already unveiled its Mate XT Ultimate Edition in China. Priced at CNY 19,999 (approximately Rs. 2,37,000), Huawei's tri-fold device has raised the bar, and it seems Samsung is keen to join the competition.

Other smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Honor, and Oppo are also rumoured to be developing tri-fold displays, aiming to offer users devices that can unfold into larger screens. However, for Samsung to maintain its position in the foldable phone market, innovation is essential.

According to a ZDNet Korea report citing industry sources, Samsung is working on both an entry-level clamshell-style foldable phone and a more ambitious tri-fold model that can fold in two places. These devices could be launched by 2025. While Samsung Display's partners have reportedly completed the development of the tri-fold model's components, the final decision on its launch rests with Samsung Electronics' MX division.

Despite the hype surrounding foldable phones in recent years, sales have not met expectations. According to the report, orders for OLED displays used in foldable devices dropped by 10 per cent compared to last year. The lower-than-expected demand for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, launched earlier this year, has led the company to reduce production of these displays.

This is not the first time there have been rumours about Samsung's tri-fold ambitions. In March 2023, there were speculations that Samsung might skip launching the Galaxy S23 FE in favour of a smartphone with a triple-folding screen. Although the Galaxy S23 FE was eventually launched in October 2023, it is evident that Samsung has been experimenting with tri-fold designs for some time.

Samsung has already showcased prototypes like the Flex G and Flex S, featuring different folding mechanisms. These models have not yet been released, but they closely resemble the design of Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate and Tecno's Phantom Ultimate 2, a tri-fold smartphone concept revealed in August.

If Samsung does launch a tri-fold phone, it could change consumer expectations for foldable devices. The potential to expand a phone into something akin to a tablet might attract more users seeking a flexible and advanced mobile experience. However, with Huawei already leading the way, Samsung will need to offer something truly innovative to remain competitive.