Samsung launches Galaxy A16 5G in India at Rs 18,999; check features, specs

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A16 5G in India, a mid-range smartphone offering advanced features at a starting price of ₹ 18,999. Available in two variants, the phone comes with 8GB RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256GB. It is offered in Gold, Light Green, and Blue Black colours and can be purchased through Samsung's website, major retail outlets, and online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Related Articles

The Galaxy A16 5G features a slim design with a 7.9mm thickness and Samsung's 'Key Island' design, featuring a glasstic back and thin bezels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, delivering good performance for daily tasks like gaming, streaming, and multitasking. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, which is expected to last a full day for most users. Its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display provides vibrant colours and excellent contrast, making it ideal for streaming content.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the device's triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The ultra-wide lens captures expansive landscapes, while the macro lens is designed for detailed close-up shots. The phone has an IP54 rating, offering some resistance to water and dust, and features Samsung Knox Vault for enhanced security of sensitive information.

Samsung has committed to providing six generations of OS updates and six years of security patches for the Galaxy A16 5G, ensuring long-term software support uncommon in mid-range phones. The device also includes Samsung Wallet with NFC-powered 'Tap & Pay' for convenient digital payments, and a 'Voice Focus' feature to enhance call quality in noisy environments.

The Galaxy A16 5G is priced at ₹ 18,999 for the 128GB model and ₹ 21,999 for the 256GB variant. Launch offers include up to ₹ 1,000 cashback for Axis or SBI credit card users. Additionally, customers who complete five transactions using Samsung Wallet’s Tap & Pay feature by December 31, 2024, will receive a ₹ 500 voucher. The Galaxy A16 5G combines affordability with flagship features, making it an appealing choice for those seeking the latest technology without a high price tag.