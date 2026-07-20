Samsung trims US workforce amid HQ relocation; Some employees were also offered transfers

Samsung Electronics is reportedly reducing its workforce in the US as it relocates its headquarters from New Jersey to Texas. According to a Reuters report, 739 positions in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, have been impacted, citing documents and sources familiar with the matter.

Samsung Electronics America (SEA), which oversees Samsung's consumer electronics business in the U.S is said to be most impacted. However, its semiconductor (chip) business remains unaffected. It is highlighted that Samsung is also offering relocation opportunities to some employees.

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Samsung US layoffs

According to reports, around 100 employees were also laid off at Samsung Electronics America's office in Plano, Texas.

As of now, the layoffs were reportedly driven by its relocation plans, but they also reflect how Samsung's businesses are performing, highlighting that its consumer electronics businesses, including smartphones, TVs, and home appliances, may be struggling.

The company is also facing pressure from rising chip costs, which have increased overall expenses and weighed on profits in its consumer electronics division.

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Samsung HQ relocation

Samsung recently moved to Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and is already exiting the office as part of its headquarters relocation, making it an unusual move. The new office was opened in September 2025, with a high-profile inauguration attended by U.S. Representative Josh Gottheimer. It was highlighted that around 1,200 SEA employees will be working in the New Jersey office.

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As of now, the exact number of employees laid off has not been confirmed by Samsung. However, Reuters highlighted that employees were informed on June 30 about an “enterprise-wide reduction-in-force.” The internal documents also said the layoffs would have a “significant number of impacts,” and that a substantial number of employees across the division would be affected.

More than 30 Samsung employees have also posted about the shift on LinkedIn, announcing that they have either been laid off or have left the company in the past few weeks. The affected employees include senior-level staff in sales and marketing roles, across Texas, New Jersey, and some other U.S. locations.