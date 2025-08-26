Samsung trolls Apple again over foldable iPhones and mocks Apple's AI progress

Samsung has once again taken a swipe at Apple, releasing a new social media ad that mocks the iPhone for lacking a foldable design. The campaign comes just weeks before Apple is expected to unveil its upcoming iPhone 17 series.

The ad, posted across Samsung’s social channels, contrasts the Galaxy Z Fold7 with Apple’s latest flagship, pointing out that while the iPhone remains a traditional slab, Samsung’s foldable lineup continues to evolve. The company also spotlighted its Galaxy AI suite, giving particular attention to the “Sketch to Image” feature, which allows users to generate images from rough drawings.

Samsung has a long history of cheeky marketing aimed at Apple, and while critics may see the approach as provocative, it consistently draws attention. With Apple’s first foldable iPhone not expected until late 2026, Samsung has room to boast about its head start in the category. Industry reports also suggest that Samsung Display could be the one supplying Apple with panels for its debut foldable, adding another layer of irony to the rivalry.

The latest jab goes beyond foldables, as Samsung also underlined Apple’s comparatively slower rollout of AI features. While iPhone users recently gained tools such as Image Playground, Samsung argues that its Galaxy AI ecosystem offers broader and more versatile functionality.

For now, Samsung is enjoying its lead in both foldable smartphones and mobile AI — and it shows no signs of holding back when it comes to reminding Apple and its users of the gap.