Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip 6 with new AI features, better battery

Samsung has officially launched its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. This new model builds on the innovations of its predecessors, offering enhanced features, improved durability, and advanced AI capabilities.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available for pre-order starting today, with general availability beginning on 24 July. The device comes in various colours, including Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint, with additional exclusive colours available on Samsung's website.

Samsung claims the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is Samsung's most durable foldable yet, featuring Armour Aluminium and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The dual rail hinge structure and enhanced main screen layers ensure durability and reduce the appearance of creases.

Key features of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6



FlexWindow and FlexCam: The 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow allows users to access notifications, reply to texts, and control music without opening the device. The FlexCam feature offers automatic framing and hands-free shooting, perfect for capturing moments on the go.

Camera: The Galaxy Z Flip 6 boasts a new 50MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, supporting up to 10x zoom. Enhanced night photography and in-app integration with popular social media platforms make it easier to capture and share stunning photos, even in low light.

Customisation: Users can personalise their devices with AI-powered Photo Ambient wallpapers that change based on time and weather. The device also offers various customisation features, such as suggested screen layouts that complement the chosen wallpaper.

Performance and battery: Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with the best Qualcomm has to offer. The device also features a 4000mAh battery, with fast wired and wireless charging options to keep you powered throughout the day.

AI capabilities

Samsung's Galaxy AI integration brings several new features to the Galaxy Z Flip 6:

Suggested Replies: Analyses recent messages to suggest tailored responses.



Health and music widgets: FlexWindow provides updates and notifications from Samsung Health and music control options.



Interpreter mode: Enables real-time translation directly through the device, enhancing communication across languages.

