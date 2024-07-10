Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring and more to debut today

Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event is happening today, July 10, in Paris, France. The event will start at 6:30 PM IST and can be streamed live via Samsung's official YouTube channel and website. Here's what you can expect from this major tech showcase.

Samsung will introduce new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumoured to have a 7.6-inch inner Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 6.3-inch cover display, both supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. It may include 12GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB, with a 50MP main camera.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is anticipated to maintain its previous design with possible improvements to its hinge mechanism for better durability. It might have a 6.7-inch main display and a 3.9-inch cover display, available in various RAM and processor configurations.

Samsung is also expected to introduce new wearables, including the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra. The Galaxy Watch 7 is projected to come in a new olive green colour, powered by the Exynos W1000 chipset for enhanced performance. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to feature a titanium case, a sapphire crystal display, and enhanced brightness capabilities.

One of the most anticipated announcements is the Galaxy Ring, a smart ring expected to feature advanced health tracking capabilities and come in Black, Silver, and Gold. It aims to integrate health-focused and AI-driven functionalities into users' daily lives.

Samsung will likely reveal the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the latest in its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds lineup, expected to feature a semi-transparent case and stem design.