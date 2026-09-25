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Sennheiser Momentum 5 series arrives with replaceable battery in India: Check features, upgrades, and more

Sennheiser Momentum 5 series arrives with replaceable battery in India: Check features, upgrades, and more

Sennheiser is bringing two new premium audio options to Indian buyers, combining adaptive noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos, long battery life and replaceable batteries with launch offers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 2:52 PM IST
Sennheiser Momentum 5 series arrives with replaceable battery in India: Check features, upgrades, and moreSennheiser Momentum 5 headphones and True Wireless 5 earbuds are now available in India.(Photo: Sennheiser)

In India, Sennheiser has extended its Momentum audio range with two new premium items – the MOMENTUM 5 Wireless headphones and the MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 earbuds. The two products are now available for pre-order in India, and they come with improved noise cancellation, support for Dolby Atmos and batteries that last longer and are replaceable in the company's newest audio range.

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The over-ear MOMENTUM 5 Wireless costs ₹39,990, whereas the True Wireless 5 earbuds are available for ₹29,990. The company is providing various benefits for pre-order customers, such as a free Bluetooth dongle and an extended warranty.

Specs of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 5 Wireless

The Momentum 5 Wireless has a price of ₹39,990 inclusive of taxes and is available in Black and Denim colours. It is equipped with a 42mm dynamic driver, Hybrid Adaptive ANC, eight microphones, a Transparency Mode and 3D Dolby Atmos. Up to 57 hours of playback time is provided by the headphones when ANC is used, thanks to a user-replaceable 700mAh battery and fast charging, which gives up to seven hours of playback in just 10 minutes.

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The headphones support Bluetooth 5.4 and Hi-Res audio, together with the SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Lossless, and aptX Adaptive codecs. Further features are wind-noise suppression, Own Voice Detection, device switching, on-head detection, touch controls and an 8-band EQ, which is available via the Smart Control Plus app. They have a weight of about 290g and support both USB-C and wired audio.

Specs of MOMENTUM True Wireless 5

The Momentum True Wireless 5 has a price of ₹29,990 and is available in Graphite, Cream, Copper, Denim and Lavender. It is equipped with TrueResponse transducers, Hybrid Adaptive ANC, 3D Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 6.0, lossless audio and the ability to play back audio at up to 24-bit/96kHz.

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The earbuds provide up to 12 hours of playtime, and the case brings the total playing time up to 40 hours. The batteries in both the earbuds and the case can be replaced. They also have AI voice isolation, four microphones in each earbud, a bone-conduction microphone, Natural Transparency, multipoint connectivity and are protected by an IP54 rating. The case can be charged via USB-C and Qi.

The two products offer 24-month No Cost EMI options; pre-orders entitle customers to a BTD 600 dongle valued at ₹5,990 as well as a one-year extended warranty, and the True Wireless 5 is expected to begin regular sales on October 1.

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Published on: Sep 25, 2026 2:52 PM IST
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