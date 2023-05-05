Slack introduces ChatGPT-like generative AI tool for its platform

Slack’s parent company Salesforce has announced a ChatGPT-like generative AI tool called Slack GPT. One of the top highlights of this AI automated model is its ability to summarise conversations. As per the company, it will help users get up to speed by giving them a summary of unread messages on Slack.

The AI-powered Slack GPT will also help users to tweak drafts and even adjust the tone of their content while they are writing it.

As per a statement by Lidiane Jones, CEO, Slack: “Generative AI has enormous potential to redefine how work is done. The real power of Slack GPT is it enables AI to act on valuable data from a company’s most trusted resource: its own internal knowledge.”

Slack has announced bringing AI natively into the user experience with Slack GPT that will make the users work faster, communicate better and learn faster. As mentioned earlier, Slack plans to do so by offering AI-powered conversation summaries and writing assistance for composition.

In addition to this, developers can build their custom AI systems too. As per the company, “With our newly available next-generation platform for developers, it’s also easy to build something custom, too—whether you bring your own AI model or want to keep an integration in-house.” The company also added, “With Workflow Builder, our built-in no-code automation tool, you’ll be able to add generative AI prompts as one of the steps in your workflow.” Users will be able to access the Workflow Builder starting this summer.

Salesforce has also announced EinsteinGPT app for Slack that will auto-generate case summaries using relevant data from Service Cloud and your Slack channel.

As for the availability, Salesforce has clarified that Slack GPT native AI capabilities and the Einstein GPT app for Slack are in development. The launch timeline is still unknown.

