Snap launches $2,195 AR glasses that looks like regular eyewear

Snap, a multimedia instant messaging app, is now betting on consumer technology products that go beyond smartphones. The company, on June 16, announced its first-ever augmented reality glasses that display digital information directly in front of their eyes.

Priced at $2,195, the Snap AR glasses are being called “Specs” that could show virtual images, notifications, directions, or other digital content while users continue to look at the real world. With the launch, the company is transitioning from experimental smart glasses to a consumer-ready AR product, marking a bigger push into the future of wearable computing.

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Snap Specs: Specifications and features

Snap wants AR glasses to feel and look like your regular eyewear; it does not come with any cables, battery packs, or extra gadgets, as everything is carefully fitted inside the frames, giving the company a stronger chance to popularise AR wearables. They have a bulky and chunky build and design, which gives a futuristic touch.

Specs come in two sizes: a 47mm and a 52mm model, and it also offers removable prescription lens inserts. It is equipped with cameras on both ends, along with an LED strip placed between the lenses to indicate that it is recording.

At the heart of Snap’s AR experience are its lenses. It features the company’s liquid crystal on silicon technology, that offer a wide field of view, rich colour output, and adaptive lenses that shift from transparent to tinted in roughly 10 seconds.

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For smart performance, Specs is powered by two Snapdragon processors for computer vision tasks, AR experiences, hand tracking, visuals, and other tasks. The company claims to offer 4 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also comes with a charging case, which offers up to 20 hours.

Snap Specs price and availability

The Snap Specs are priced at $2,195 (around Rs 1.9 lakh). The glasses will be available in the United States, the United Kingdom and France by autumn this year. As of now, India's availability of the Snap AR glasses is not confirmed.