Some WhatsApp beta users face screen bug where complete display goes green: How to fix

Some WhatsApp beta users are running into a frustrating problem where the app just shows a solid green screen, making it impossible to use. In the latest beta version of WhatsApp (2.24.24.5), a bug is causing the entire screen to turn green whenever users try to open a chat. This isn’t just a green tint; the whole screen is a block of green with no buttons or chats visible.

Some users on Reddit have also shared screen recordings, demonstrating the issue. The user is seen tapping on the chats but that just leads to a complete green screen.

This issue is only affecting people using the latest WhatsApp beta (a testing version). If you’re using the regular, stable version of WhatsApp, you shouldn’t have any problems.

What can you do?

If you’re stuck with this green screen bug, the best fix for now is to go back to an older version of WhatsApp. This can be a bit tricky, though, because WhatsApp’s beta versions are special files that don’t make it easy to switch back.

Since a lot of people have reported this problem, WhatsApp is probably working on a fix. Hopefully, a new update will be released soon to solve it. This bug is a reminder that testing new features in beta versions can sometimes cause unexpected problems.