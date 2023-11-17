scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
‘Sometimes it’s difficult…’: Sara Ali Khan in candid conversation with football legend David Beckham at Meta's office

Feedback

‘Sometimes it’s difficult…’: Sara Ali Khan in candid conversation with football legend David Beckham at Meta's office

David Beckham and Sara Ali Khan touched upon an array of topics, from navigating the delicate balance between work and personal life to reflections on the rise to stardom.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Graciously acknowledging Khan's sentiments, Beckham expressed gratitude for her poignant observation. Graciously acknowledging Khan's sentiments, Beckham expressed gratitude for her poignant observation.
SUMMARY
  • David Beckham delved into an insightful exchange with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan
  • Khan broached the topic of personal identity amidst the glitz and pressures of fame
  • Beckham also shared a lighthearted anecdote regarding his viral moment from a Netflix documentary

Football icon David Beckham, renowned for his legendary career on the field, delved into an insightful exchange with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan during a rendezvous at the Meta office in Mumbai. The illustrious athlete, fresh from witnessing the exhilarating India vs New Zealand World Cup spectacle at Wankhede Stadium, engaged in a multifaceted discussion with Khan, touching upon an array of topics, from navigating the delicate balance between work and personal life to reflections on his own rise to stardom.

In a snippet shared on social media, Khan empathetically broached the challenges faced by global icons in preserving a sense of personal identity amidst the glitz and pressures of fame. “If one is as big a celebrity as you are, it could get difficult to be seen as a human being. There is so much glamour, there is so much pressure that sometimes it’s difficult to see who you are and I think for your family and children, there is this beautiful personal peace.”

Graciously acknowledging Khan's sentiments, Beckham expressed gratitude for her poignant observation. “Thank you for saying that and I don’t think it has been explained and talked about like this. It’s a perfect description. My mum was a hairdresser and she worked till she was 70 years old. She still cuts some old ladies’ hair. My father was a gas fitter and he also worked till he was 75. So they are hardworking people,” Beckham replied.

The football luminary also shared a lighthearted anecdote regarding his viral moment from a Netflix documentary, where he jovially interrupted his wife Victoria Beckham's claim of hailing from a "working-class" background. Reflecting on the scene, Beckham chuckled as he recounted, "I did a documentary with Victoria where she mentioned her 'working-class' roots... but the amusing part was, we filmed separately and never previewed each other's segments. So, in that moment, I thought, 'This is my moment' and seized it with a laugh."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meta India (@metaindia)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meta India (@metaindia)

Also Read Rashmika Mandanna deepfake: Delhi Police initiate inquiry, seek URL of video from Meta

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Nov 17, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement