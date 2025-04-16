Sony hikes PS5 prices in select regions due to "challenging" economic conditions

Sony has announced a price hike for the PlayStation 5 gaming consoles in multiple regions. Sony cited "challenging" economic conditions, which could be down to the current tariff environment set by US President Donald Trump.
Multiple regions have been affected by the price hike on one of the most popular gaming consoles in the world. Here are the revised recommended retail prices (RRP) for PS5:
In its blog post, Sony said it made this "tough decision" due to high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates. There is good news for India right now, though, as the country is currently not affected by the price hike on PS5. Moreover, the prices for PS5 Pro remain unchanged.
The Disc Drive for PS5 got a reduction in its RRP. Here are the updated prices:
This isn't the first time Sony has hiked prices for the PS5. The gaming console received its first price hike in 2022, and this second increase makes PS5 an expensive product in several regions.
