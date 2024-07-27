Sony PS5 Beta update brings personalised 3D audio, remote play restrictions, and adaptive charging

Sony has unleashed a wave of new features for PS5 beta testers, focusing on enhanced audio immersion, user control, and power management. The beta update, which began rolling out to selected users in the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Germany, and France on Thursday, hints at exciting improvements coming to the PS5 ecosystem in the near future.

"The PlayStation parent said users selected to participate in the beta will receive an email invitation Thursday when the update is available to download," the company announced. "The beta update will be accessible to invited participants in the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Germany and France. While Sony plans to release the update globally in the coming months, it said that some features from the beta update could be changed or might not even make it to the final version."

Personalised 3D Audio for Enhanced Immersion

One of the standout features of the beta is the introduction of personalised 3D audio profiles for headphones and earbuds. PS5 users can now fine-tune their audio experience by creating custom profiles for supported devices, such as Sony's Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

“For example, your personalised 3D audio profile may enable you to better sense the positions of characters and objects in a game world more clearly than before, making the experience more immersive,” Sony explained in a PlayStation Blog post.

Enhanced Control Over Remote Play

The beta update also introduces granular control over Remote Play access. PS5 users can now choose which other users, logged in with their PlayStation Network (PSN) accounts, have permission to access Remote Play functionality.

Adaptive Charging for Power Efficiency

For owners of the latest PS5 slim model, the beta adds adaptive charging for DualSense controllers, DualSense Edge controllers, PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, and the Access controller. This feature aims to conserve battery life by adjusting charging duration based on the controller's current battery level.

Global Rollout on the Horizon

While the beta is currently limited to a select group of testers, Sony has confirmed plans to release the update globally in the coming months. However, the company cautioned that some features might be modified or even removed from the final version.