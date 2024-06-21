Sony ULT Wear review: Feature packed but it's all about that bass

Sony, the name synonymous with stellar headphones like the noise-cancelling 1000X series, takes a different approach with the ULT Wear. These mid-range cans aim for a younger, bass-loving crowd, even boasting a dedicated "ULT" button for extra low-end thump. But does this bass-forward focus come at the expense of Sony's signature sound quality?

Style Over Substance

Visually, the ULT Wear borrows heavily from its premium sibling, the WH-1000XM5, sporting a sleek design and comfortable fit. The build quality is solid, albeit a tad bulky, and the on-ear controls are responsive. Battery life is impressive, offering up to 50 hours of playback without noise cancellation.

Feature-wise, Sony hasn't skimped. The ULT Wear boasts active noise cancellation, LDAC support for high-resolution audio, 360 Reality Audio compatibility, and even head tracking with compatible Bravia XR TVs. On paper, they seem to offer remarkable value for their mid-range price.

A Bass-Heavy Disappointment

But it all falls apart when you press play. The ULT Wear is fixated on delivering a bass-heavy sound signature, to the detriment of everything else. Songs by Jay Z and Outkast transform into a sonic assault, with booming lows obscuring the track's intricate details and infectious energy.

This overwhelming bass isn't just limited to hip-hop. From rock anthems to electronic grooves, every genre suffers from a lack of dynamic contrast and sonic nuance. The ULT Wear's dedicated bass boost button, emblazoned on the earcup like a dangerous dare, only exacerbates the problem, pushing the low-end to ludicrous, muddy extremes.

Even without engaging the bass boost, the ULT Wear struggles with rhythmic complexity. Funk classics and dance tracks lose their infectious energy, bogged down by the headphones' ponderous low-end focus. It's ironic that headphones marketed towards bass-heavy genres fumble so dramatically when it comes to rhythmic agility.

The Verdict: A Missed Opportunity

The Sony ULT Wear are a frustrating case of missed potential. They excel in features, comfort, and build quality, offering much of what makes Sony headphones great at a more affordable price point. But their sonic shortcomings are impossible to ignore. The relentless bass-heavy presentation leaves no room for nuance, detail, or genuine musical enjoyment.

If you're seeking the balanced, detailed sound that Sony is known for, you're better off saving for the WH-1000XM5 or opting for the more affordable and surprisingly well-rounded WH-CH720N. The ULT Wear, despite its impressive feature set, are a reminder that style and marketing hype can't mask a fundamentally flawed sonic experience.

Disclosure: Big thanks to Sony for sending over a pair of the ULT Wear for me to test out. As always, my opinions are my own, and they're seeing this review for the first time alongside you.