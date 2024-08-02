Sunita Williams stuck in space: NASA getting closer to bringing back Boeing Starliner astronauts to Earth

NASA and Boeing are moving closer to bringing the Boeing Starliner astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth. According to the latest update from the US space agency, the teams are analysing data from recent tests, both on the ground and in space, to ensure the Starliner's propulsion system is reliable. NASA has not announced a return date yet but has provided a tentative timeline for the upcoming announcements.

NASA expects to complete the planning for Starliner’s return next week. Following this, they will provide updates on the return readiness review and announce a media briefing. The safety of the astronauts is the top priority for both NASA and Boeing.

With the Starliner currently docked at the International Space Station (ISS), the focus is on verifying its systems before the return trip. NASA and Boeing are finalising undocking procedures and preparing for any potential issues during the flight. Ground and mission support teams are conducting simulations with the ISS operations team to ensure a smooth undocking process.

Astronauts' contributions on the ISS

NASA also provided details about the tasks that astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams are doing at the ISS. The duo is keeping up with the ground team’s progress from the ISS. Their mission, overlapping with Expedition 71, brings the current crew count on the station to nine.

Wilmore has been busy checking plumbing hardware and packing life support parts for return. Williams has set up high-definition video equipment in the Columbus lab module and inspected a barcode reader and radio frequency hardware. The duo also organised cargo in the Tranquility module and participated in a conference call with Boeing mission controllers.

NASA sent Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to ISS in the maiden flight of Boeing's Starliner. The mission was to test the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, focusing on its performance, safety, and reliability in a real-world environment. The mission aimed to validate the Starliner’s systems and its ability to safely transport astronauts to and from the ISS.

​​​​​​However, during the docking process, leaks were found in the helium thrusters of the Starliner. The astronauts have been stuck at the ISS since then which has stretched there weekly mission to months.