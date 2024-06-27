Sunita Williams stuck in space: NASA reveal technical issues with Starliner that makes the return risky

Indian-American NASA astronaut Sunita Williams along with Butch Wilmore are currently stuck in space on a Starliner spacecraft. Originally scheduled to be an 8-day mission, the astronauts and their crew members are struggling to make their way back to Earth. It has been revealed that the spacecraft has witnessed five helium leaks since its departure from Earth. It was also revealed that five manoeuvring thrusters went dead and a propellant valve failed to close completely. This was Starliner’s first crewed mission as a part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Notably, the Starliner spaceship took off from Earth on June 5 and was slated to return on June 13. This space mission aimed to test Starliner's capabilities from launch to docking at the ISS and, its safe return to Earth. Currently, no set date for the return has been announced.



Why is there a delay in safe return to Earth?

As per NASA's Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stich, Starliner's expendable propulsion system is part of the craft's "service module." The current problems center on this system, which is needed to back the capsule away from the ISS and position it to dive through Earth's atmosphere. Many of Starliner's thrusters have overheated when fired, and the leaks of helium - used to pressurise the thrusters - appear to be connected to how frequently they are used.



How long can they survive there?

Stich also revealed that Starliner can stay docked to the ISS for up to 45 days under normal circumstances. However, if necessary, this duration can be extended up to 72 days using various backup systems onboard. This will allow engineers enough time to figure out and resolve the technical issues with the spacecraft.

This flexibility allows mission controllers and engineers ample time to address and resolve any technical issues that may arise before committing to the spacecraft's undocking and return to Earth.



NASA and Boeing are working hard to fix the problems with the Starliner spaceship that includes helium gas leaks and issues with thrusters. To get the astronauts back home safely, engineers are running tests to figure out what's wrong and the best way to bring the Starliner back to Earth.

Despite the issues, Stich is confident that once these issues are resolved, Starliner can safely bring back Williams and Wilmore.



Elon Musk’s SpaceX to the rescue?

As per a report by New York Post, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Boeing rival, can help rescue the astronauts and other crew members from the space in its Crew Dragon spaceship. Notably, SpaceX, with its Crew Dragon capsule, is the only other company currently certified by NASA to transport astronauts to and from the ISS.