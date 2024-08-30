Tamil Nadu govt secures major investments from Microchip, Nokia, PayPal during CM’s US visit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is currently on a 17-day business trip to the United States, from August 27 to September 14. His visit aims to attract investments and forge partnerships with global tech giants. During this visit, he’s expected to meet top executives, including Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, and heads of several Fortune 500 companies.

CM Stalin and his wife, Durga, arrived in San Francisco, where they were welcomed by Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, the Consul General of India in San Francisco, K. Srikar Reddy, and a group of DMK supporters. The Chief Minister wasted no time getting to work, signing multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent companies on his first day.

During the investors’ meet in San Francisco, several significant MoUs were signed between the Tamil Nadu government and various companies. These agreements promise to bring substantial investments and job opportunities to the state:



-Nokia: An R&D Centre focusing on next-gen network technologies, including 10G, 25G, 50G, and 100G PON, Fixed Wireless Access, and MDU solutions. The centre will be located at SIPCOT, Siruseri, Chengalpattu, with an investment of ₹450 crore, creating 100 jobs.

PayPal: An Advanced Development Centre in Chennai focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), which will generate 1,000 jobs.

-Yield Engineering Systems: A product development and manufacturing facility for semiconductor equipment to be established in Sulur, Coimbatore. This project involves an investment of ₹150 crore and will create 300 jobs.

Microchip: An R&D Centre specialising in semiconductor technology in Semmancherry, Chennai, with an investment of ₹250 crore, expected to generate 1,500 jobs.

Applied Materials: An Advanced AI-Enabled Technology Development Centre for semiconductor manufacturing and equipment in Taramani, Chennai, creating 500 jobs.

Infinx: A Technology and Global Delivery Centre in ELCOT Vadapalanji, Madurai, with an investment of ₹50 crore, creating 700 jobs.

Ohmium: A manufacturing facility for components used in electrolyser manufacturing and hydrogen solutions systems, to be set up in Chengalpattu, with an investment of ₹400 crore, generating 500 jobs.

GeakMinds: An IT & Analytics Services Centre in Chennai, creating 500 jobs.

These investments are expected to boost Tamil Nadu’s tech and manufacturing sectors, enhancing its position as a leading destination for innovation and development in India.

