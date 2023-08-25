Tata Sons' Chairman N Chandrasekaran bats big for AI at B20 Summit, says it will foster job creation rather than job loss in India

Addressing the B20 Summit, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, conveyed a promising outlook on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in India's workforce landscape. He underscored that AI would not lead to job displacement but rather fuel job creation by enabling individuals with varying skill levels to tackle higher-level tasks.

"In a country like India, AI will create jobs because it will empower people with little skill or no skill to perform higher-level jobs. A nurse will be able to take on the workload of a doctor, and that's how it will scale up people," Chandrasekaran affirmed during his address.

Chandrasekaran's remarks offered a refreshing perspective on the ongoing debate surrounding AI's impact on employment. His assertion aligned with the idea that AI could serve as a catalyst for elevating the capabilities of workers, leading to a more efficient and productive workforce across various sectors.

In a similar vein, Microsoft President Brad Smith underlined the need to not only scrutinise the entities developing AI technologies but also those deploying them. Drawing parallels to the pitfalls witnessed in the realm of social media, Smith cautioned against over-enthusiasm and urged stakeholders to consider the potential risks of AI adoption.

“It is important to not only see who is developing AI but also who is deploying it. People are saying we shouldn't make the same mistake with AI as in social media. People had become too euphoric without taking into account the risks. We need to be excited about the opportunities but also be concerned about the risks and think about the guardrails,” Smith cautioned.

The B20 Summit, a three-day event, commenced today with a high-profile guest list including India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As the official G20 dialogue forum for engagement with the global business community, the B20 Summit has emerged as a vital platform for collaborative discussions on economic and business matters.

Established in 2010, the B20 Summit has grown to become one of the most influential engagement groups within the G20 framework, attracting participation from prominent companies and business organisations worldwide. The current summit offers a significant opportunity for leaders to deliberate on AI, its potential implications, and its capacity to reshape the global employment landscape.

