Technology can become a threat to human existence: Swami Gaur Gopal Das

Motivational strategist Swami Gaur Gopal Das spelled caution to human beings in dealing with technology like AI. During an interaction with Business Today at BT Mind Rush, Gaur said that technology has added value in every person's life but it can threaten human existence.

With the brightest avenues that have opened up, technology is escalating to the next level. The reality of the matter is also that when technology reaches up there, it kind of becomes a threat to human existence, to human potential, to the development of human potential.

Gopal Das went forward to narrate an incident from Singapore, where he encountered one of the first humanoids on the planet, Sofia. At first, he mistook her for Sofia Vergara, the actress from the series Modern Family. But he was later told that she was "plugged in". Only a while later, Das got to see the humanoid Sofia.

During an interaction with the public, Das asked Sofia, "Do you think artificial intelligence and technology will replace human beings?" Sofia said, "It needs a human being to create a Sophia." Das went on to emphasize the fact that it even that answer by Sofia was programmed into her by a sentient human being

Swami further pointed out another major flaw in even more advanced artificial intelligence models of the modern day. Swami claimed that one of the AI models he interacted with provided a gross factual mistake. It stated that a living and breathing 34-year-old died in the year 1944.

Swami Gaur Gopal Das offered some caution with use of technology like AI. He stated, "While we upgrade to the best of technology, we should not do away with the human potential.

