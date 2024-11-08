‘Technology is big enabler’: Adobe India VP Prativa Mohapatra urges women to embrace tech

At the recent Business Today's Most Powerful Women 2024 event, Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director of Adobe India, spoke about how technology has become an irreplaceable driver for both business growth and individual empowerment. In a panel discussion, she highlighted that today, technology is not just a support function, but the core of every business, and also an important enabler for women's empowerment.

“Today, every business is a tech business,” Mohapatra asserted, reflecting the transformative impact that technology has had across industries. She emphasized that technology is no longer merely an enabler in the background but is at the very heart of business operations. According to her, it is hard to find any sector that does not integrate technology at its core, shaping not just services and products, but also the way businesses operate and compete.

Mohapatra also pointed out the shift in how technology has redefined the concept of “enablers” over the years, especially for women. “Twenty years back, when I was asked about work-life balance and my enablers, it was often about family support, like having a mother-in-law help or a full-time housekeeper,” she said. Fast forward to today, and she described how those enablers have evolved from family and workplace policies to tools and technologies.

“Today, I think the enablers are tools, technologies, and AI in everybody's hands. Women can actually make themselves so much more productive by getting familiar with some of the tools available to us—be it helping their kids with school exams, ordering food, or planning a party,” Mohapatra explained. She encouraged women to stay abreast of new technologies that can free up their time for more meaningful tasks and help them excel in their careers.

The rise of AI and other technologies has not only redefined efficiency but also expanded the scope of opportunities available for women to achieve their goals both at work and at home. For Mohapatra, technology has become the “big, big enabler” for women, allowing them to focus on what truly matters by leveraging digital tools to make everyday tasks simpler and faster.

Mohapatra urged women not to “fall behind” in embracing these technologies, stressing that the productivity gains they offer can be transformative. "The nature of enablers has actually changed. So grab that. Don't fall behind," she said, underscoring the importance of technological fluency in modern life.

Her message was clear: technology is the bridge that allows women to overcome traditional barriers, unlocking both personal and professional potential. As every business becomes more tech-driven, women who adopt and adapt to these tools are in a prime position to leverage new opportunities and lead.