Tecno shows world's slimmest smartphone at MWC 2025

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 is well underway, with unique innovations and concepts being showcased by industry giants like Xiaomi, Lenovo and more. However, Tecno has managed to steal the spotlight with the unveiling of the Tecno Slim Spark, a concept phone that is now being touted as the world’s thinnest smartphone.

The Tecno Slim Spark measures an astonishing 5.75mm in thickness, making it slimmer than a pencil. Weighing just 146 grams, it is one of the lightest smartphones ever showcased. Despite its ultra-thin form, Tecno has incorporated high-end features that challenge the common trade-offs associated with slim devices.

The device boasts a 6.78" AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is further protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass, ensuring that if you accidentally sit on the phone, it won't bend. And the phone will be available with either a ceramic or stainless steel backing, reinforcing its durability.

One of the standout features is its 5,200mAh battery, which, remarkably, is only 4.04mm thick. This addresses a key concern associated with ultra-thin devices, ensuring that battery life is not significantly compromised. Additionally, Tecno has equipped the device with a 50MP dual-camera setup on the rear, alongside a 13MP front-facing camera. While full details about the phone’s internal hardware remain undisclosed, Tecno has confirmed that it runs on a high-performance octa-core chipset.

A Concept with an Unclear Future

Despite the excitement surrounding the Tecno Slim Spark, it remains a concept phone, with no official launch date confirmed. While its innovative design could push other manufacturers to explore similarly slim devices, there is no guarantee that it will be mass-produced. If released, the Slim Spark would compete directly with upcoming devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple’s rumoured iPhone 17 Air.

As the industry continues to explore advancements in smartphone design, the Tecno Slim Spark demonstrates that ultra-thin devices can still pack powerful specifications. Whether it reaches the global market remains to be seen, but its unveiling at MWC 2025 has certainly sparked interest in the future of slim smartphones.