TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G launched in India at Rs 13,999 with 108MP camera

TECNO Mobile India adds another device to its popular SPARK lineup with the launch of the SPARK 20 Pro 5G. This feature-packed smartphone comes in at an incredibly competitive price point, promising to bring a premium 5G experience to a wider audience.

Starting at Rs 13,999 (after cashback offer), the SPARK 20 Pro 5G is equipped with 10 5G bands, packing a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging with 10W wired reverse charging as well.

"Empowering users with a smartphone that enables stronger and reliable connectivity has been a huge priority for us," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India. "With this goal in mind, the latest addition to our all-round SPARK series, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G is a true upgrade designed to meet the evolving needs of our users. We believe the SPARK 20 Pro 5G will enhance users’ everyday lives and bring more efficiency and enjoyment as a true all-rounder smartphone.”

Key Highlights of the TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G:

Enhanced 5G Performance: With 10 5G bands and Link Booming Technology, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G promises superior connectivity and faster speeds.

Powerful Performance: The phone packs up to 16GB of RAM (including extended RAM) and 256GB of storage, ensuring smooth multitasking, seamless gaming, and ample space for all your apps and files.

Exceptional Photography: Capture stunning images with the 108MP Ultra-clear Imaging system, featuring 3X lossless In-Sensor Zoom and impressive low-light performance.

Modern Design: The SPARK 20 Pro 5G sports a premium Superellipse design, offering a unique and visually appealing aesthetic.

The TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G will be available in Startrail Black and Glossy White colour variants, in two storage configurations: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The phone will be available for purchase both online and offline starting July 11, 2024.