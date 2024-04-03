Telegram Business introduced with new features: Quick replies to chatbots, here's what is new

Telegram, a popular messaging service, has launched new business features that allow any user to transform their account into a business account. These features include setting operating hours and location, customising the start page for new conversations, creating quick replies, setting up greeting and away messages, and more.

The business features also provide the ability to add coloured labels to chats and create custom chat folders for better organisation.

Users can also generate links that lead directly to chat with the business, and these links can be used both inside and outside of Telegram. Businesses can also connect Telegram bots to process and answer messages on their behalf. As of now, all Telegram Business features are available for free to Premium subscribers.

Key new features of Telegram Business:

Hours and Location: Businesses can display their hours of operation and pinpoint their location on a map, making it easier for customers to find them and know when they are open.

Custom Start Page: A customizable start page for new chats allows businesses to greet customers with tailored text, stickers, or branded artwork, showcasing products or services right from the start.



Quick Replies: This feature enables the creation of shortcuts for sending preset messages, which can include text formatting, links, stickers, media, and files, streamlining customer communication.

Greeting and Away Messages: Automated greeting messages welcome new contacts, while away messages inform customers of business closures or vacation periods, ensuring continuous communication.

Chat Tags and Folders: Businesses can organize chats with colored labels and custom folders, facilitating quick access to conversations based on priority, status, or need.



Links to Chat: Businesses can create direct chat links, such as QR codes or website buttons, making it easier for customers to initiate conversations.



Chatbots for Business: Integration with Telegram bots allows for automated message processing and answers, offering a seamless way to manage customer interactions.