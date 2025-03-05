Tesla hiring in Mumbai and Pune: 20 job openings amid India sales debut plans

Tech billionaire Elon Musk-led electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is ramping up its hiring efforts in India. Amid reports that the EV maker is finalising a deal for a showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Tesla has listed 20 open positions in Maharashtra - 15 in Mumbai and five in Pune.

Related Articles

Tesla’s hiring and expansion efforts in India highlight its commitment to cash in on the burgeoning electric vehicle market.

Job opportunities in Mumbai

Tesla is looking to fill various positions, including Desktop Support Technician, Charging Developer, Service Advisor, Parts Advisor, Service Technician, Service Manager, Tesla Advisor, Store Manager, Business Operations Analyst, Customer Support Supervisor, Customer Support Specialist, Delivery Operations Specialist, Order Operations Specialist, Inside Sales Advisor, Consumer Engagement Manager.

Moreover, the company is reportedly finalising a deal for a new showroom in Mumbai's prestigious Bandra Kurla Complex, which will cover an impressive 4,000 square feet. The Mumbai showroom in the upscale BKC will reportedly have a monthly lease of around Rs 35 lakh, as one of the highest commercial rents in the region, reflecting Tesla’s confidence in the Indian market.

Pune hiring & future expansion

In Pune, which houses Tesla's first office in India, five roles up for grabs. These include Application Product Engineer, Frontend Software Engineer, Application Support Analyst, Regional Security Specialist, PCB Design Engineer, Electronic Systems.

Pune is rapidly becoming an automotive hub, hosting major manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz and Tata Motors, making it a strategic location for Tesla.

Tesla’s future ambitions in India include the potential establishment of a manufacturing facility. Reports suggest that government officials have proposed sites in Chakan and Chikhali, near Pune. These locations are well-known for housing significant automotive operations, further supporting Tesla’s strategic expansion plans.

Following the Mumbai showroom, Tesla plans to open another showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity. This expansion into India's capital city underscores Tesla’s intent to capture a significant market share by offering closer access to its products and services.

