Tesla layoffs: Frustrated with falling sales, Elon Musk reportedly fires two senior Tesla execs along with their teams

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has fired two senior executives of Tesla in the fresh round of layoffs in the company, reported The Information. As per the result, the reason behind layoffs is poor sales of the company. These two senior management employees include Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of the electric vehicle maker's Supercharger business, and Daniel Ho, head of new products. They were informed of the same via an email.

As per the report, Musk has clarified in the mail that he would dismiss everyone working for Tinucci and Ho, including the roughly 500 employees who work in the Supercharger group. The mail read, “Hopefully these actions are making it clear that we need to be absolutely hardcore about headcount and cost reduction. While some on exec staff are taking this seriously, most are not yet doing so."

It is also revealed in the report that Tesla’s public policy team, which was led by former executive Rohan Patel, will also be dissolved. For the unversed, Patel exited the company just a week before Musk cancelled his India trip, where he was planning to meet PM Narendra Modi and was expected to announce Tesla’s entry into the Indian market.

Tesla layoffs

Tesla had announced to lay off 10 per cent of its total workforce earlier this month. This is because of the falling sales and an intensifying price war for electric vehicles.

Among the laid-off employees, Nico Murillo, Production Supervisor at Tesla, was also fired by Tesla this month. He slammed the company for the sudden termination on LinkedIn. He revealed that he found his company account to be deactivated one fine day, only to later realise that he was being fired. He later received an email from Tesla confirming the news while he was driving his Tesla vehicle to California's Fremont factory.

He wrote, “At one point in 2023 I was even sacrificing sleeping in my car on work days just to avoid commuting to work. Showered at the factory and slept in the parking lot. Microwaved dinner in the break room. Sacrificed a lot for the company. But this is just a small part of a chapter that is ending, and there’s a whole book waiting to be written. I’m only 29 years old and have a lot more career time in me.” He stated that he was with Tesla for 5 years.

He later ended his post quoting Marvel’s Tony Stark (Iron Man), “Part of the journey is the end.”

