The Family Star, Viswan, Love Sitara, Citadel: Telugu, Hindi OTT releases on Prime Video, Zee5 and Disney+Hotstar this weekend

OTT platforms have become synonymous with home entertainment, providing an exciting mix of genres, from heartwarming dramas to intense action and edge-of-the-seat thrillers. Infusing the essence of cinematic brilliance, captivating storytelling and a stellar star cast, these releases make sure we experience wholesome entertainment.

Shivangi Sharma, Chief Entertainment Officer of Excitel, has curated a list of OTT releases on Prime Video, Zee5 and Disney+Hotstar that you can binge-watch this weekend.

1. The Family Star (Telugu) - Amazon Prime

Now Streaming

Directed by Parsuram, this slice-of-life drama features Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. It follows a middle-class boy’s everyday struggles for his family, until an encounter with a girl changes his life forever.

2. Viswam (Telugu) - Amazon Prime

Now Streaming

This Sreenu Vaitla directorial follows the journey of a mysterious man (Gopichand) on a dual mission: to find his lost love and protect a young girl, the sole witness to a high-profile murder. Who is the man? What is his connection to these two characters? Uncover the answers along with a kick of raw and intense action on Amazon Prime.

3. Saindhav (Telugu) - Amazon Prime

Now Streaming

Starring Venkatesh, this film depicts the life of an enigmatic man living a peaceful life with his daughter until a tragedy strikes and he confronts his dark past. This film is a pure joy for the fans of high-octane action, emotional storytelling, and the crime genre.

4. Love, Sitara (Hindi) - Zee5

Now Streaming

Every family has its own secrets. Would you uncover them or let them lie? This film explores this delicate question. Starring Shobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha, it delivers a strong message, through unique storytelling.

5. Citadel: Honey Bunny (Hindi) - Amazon Prime

Now Streaming

Raj and DK are back with another tale of espionage with this prequel to Russo Brother’s Citadel (2023). Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha as the spy-duo, this action-thriller series explores their topsy-turvy journey. Enjoy a blend of intense adrenaline-pumping action with emotional storytelling on Amazon Prime.

6. Mithya: The Darker Chapter (Hindi) - Zee5

Now Streaming

After a successful first season, Huma Qureshi returns with a second chapter in this tale of lies and mind games. She portrays a published author accused of plagiarism by a mysterious man. Watching her confront this new threat is a treat to experience.

7. The Sabarmati Report (Hindi) - Zee5

Tentative Release Date: 15th December

Starring Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Rashii Khanna, this investigative drama explores the truth and lies of the fateful Godhra tragedy. With brilliant performance from the stellar cast, engaging storytelling and a compelling plot, it offers an enthralling experience.

8. Valimai (Telugu) - Zee5

Now Streaming

Superstar Ajith stars as the daredevil cop in this action flick portraying the battle of good and evil. This cat-and-mouse game offers the fans of Ajith a pure cinematic delight to watch on Zee5.

9. Captain (Tamil) - Zee5

Now Streaming

A team of soldiers ventures into a jungle to uncover the truth behind a series of mysterious murders. This Arya-starrer action film will surely give you the vibe of predator, incorporating certain elements from there. A pure treat for the fans of survival and creature-thriller genre, this film is Now streaming on Zee5.

10. Gulmohar (Hindi) - Disney Hotstar

Now Streaming

Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore star in this beautiful drama revolving around a family, its complex secrets and dynamics. A poignant tale touching upon the themes of love, loss and belongingness, it promises nuanced performances and beautiful narrative, providing a soulful cinematic experience on Disney Hotstar.