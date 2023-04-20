The Twilight Saga to reportedly be adapted into television series by Lionsgate

The Twilight Saga, a series of best-selling books by Stephenie Meyer, is set to be adapted into a television series by Lionsgate Television, according to sources who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter. Sinead Daly, who has previously worked on shows like The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Raised by Wolves, is set to write the script, though it is unclear at this time whether the series will be a remake of the original books or a different offshoot.

Although the project is still in its early stages and no platform or network has been secured yet, Lionsgate, which controls the rights to the franchise, plans to lead development on the project before shopping it to potential buyers.

Meyer is expected to be involved in the television adaptation, and Wyck Godfrey and Erik Feig, both of whom were involved in the film franchise, are set to executive produce the series.

The Twilight franchise is a major piece of Lionsgate's library, with the five films collectively grossing over $3.4 billion worldwide. In 2017, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer told investors that "there are a lot more stories to be told" in the Twilight universe. The news of the Twilight series also comes as Lionsgate negotiates with potential bidders to potentially spin off its studio business and premium cable network Starz by the end of September 2023.

Lionsgate Television has recently announced plans to revive Spartacus with a sequel series and has been exploring a sequel to the former Showtime comedy Weeds. The timing of the Twilight series also comes as Max announced plans to develop a Harry Potter television series and Amazon launched a new take on The Lord of the Rings.

