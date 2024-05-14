‘The world has changed forever now’: Netizens react to OpenAI’s new ‘scary impressive’ ChatGPT 4o

OpenAI announced ChatGPT 4o on Monday, a new AI model that can talk to you in human voice, understand your facial expressions and translate spoken language in rear time. This resembles a lot with what we saw in Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Her’ movie. “It feels like AI from the movies. It’s still a bit surprising to me that it’s real”, wrote OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

OpenAI CTO Mira Murati even gave a demo at the event where the ChatGPT 4o voice assistant was asked to tell a bedtime story, asked it to switch to robotic voice and conclude the story in singing voice. This showed that the new AI voice assistant is quite responsive, fast and efficient.

This seems a lot like Spike Jonze’s 2013 ‘Her’ sci-fi movie where Theodore, a heartbroken and lonely writer, falls in love with an advanced AI operating system named Samantha, voiced by Scarlett Johansson. It shows how human relationships can be replaced with an AI assistant that can talk to you like a human being. Adding to our imaginations, shortly after the event, Altman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Her”, hinting that this voice assistant is indeed something like the one in the movie.

To this, one user commented, “Don’t let it happen the way the movie played out.” while another posted saying, “the world has changed forever now.” Notably, in the end of the film, Samantha has to disappear so that Theodore go back to him normal life and deal with his messy human relationships.

One wrote, “Why, really? I get is fun, but is this what humanity needs?” while another wrote, “ChatGPT is now also Tinder. lol.” One user also commented, “Wow, the movie ‘Her’ has become a reality. OpenAI's new GPT-4o (omni) is scary impressive.”

Notably, Altman had previously revealed at an event that his favourite film is ‘her’. He stated, “I like ‘Her’. The things ‘Her’ got right—like the whole interaction models of how people use AI—that was incredibly prophetic.”

Pawan Prabhat, Co-Founder of Shorthills AI, told us, "ChatGPT 4o cannot replace human relationships. We already have devices like Alexa or Siri, and I think people understand this, even from movies. Some might get carried away initially, but these things don't fundamentally change relationships. How we interact with machines will be different, of course, and it will seem more natural over time."

He added, "We should be happy that we're in such times when we're seeing such progress. Some people will get carried away and they'll spend more time, but eventually, it's all going to be much more beneficial. It will free people from a lot of mundane tasks and make it much easier to interact with these machines to solve problems. I think we shouldn't be scared of technology, the only scary part might be deepfakes and scams which can happen. Even there, technology will be able to help us detect those deepfakes and prevent such scams or frauds."

