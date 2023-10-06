‘This shall be fun’: Fired Meta employee gets overseas 'dream job' with Google

It has been a whirlwind year for many employees in the big tech with many losing their jobs but many of them finding new grounds as well. After her departure from Meta in April, just prior to her third anniversary with the company, Hou Zhuoni Hermione finally received an enticing job offer from her dream employer, Google, following a five-month journey.

Previously, Hermione had served as a project sourcing manager at Meta in Singapore and expressed gratitude for the opportunities provided by the company during the pandemic. She mentioned feeling cherished and supported by Meta, although her true aspiration lay with Google.

She playfully alluded to her long-standing desire to work at Google, joking about the convenience of a short 15-minute commute, which was now becoming a reality, albeit with a significantly longer 16+ hour flight. She joyfully shared this news in a LinkedIn post.

Her next career move will be to join Google as the Regional Commodity Manager for EMEA, based in Dublin, Ireland. Hermione likened this transition to her first overseas journey, full of excitement and anticipation, and expressed her determination to make the most of this opportunity.

“I’m happy to announce that I will be joining Google as Regional Commodity Manager for EMEA, based in Dublin, Ireland. This almost feels like the first time I went overseas, and I’m happy to fit into the same shoes as when I was 20. I shall try my best, and this will be fun,” she wrote in her post.

Meanwhile, Meta is reportedly preparing for layoffs in its Reality Labs division, driven by its metaverse initiatives. Employees were informed of these impending job cuts through a post on Meta's internal discussion forum, Workplace. These layoffs come as part of Meta's broader workforce reductions, which have seen approximately 21,000 job cuts across various teams since last year.