'Threat has become invisible': Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson on India’s air pollution problem

Tech entrepreneur and longevity researcher Bryan Johnson, known for spending millions on reversing his biological age, recently shared his shocking experience with India’s air pollution. During his visit, he was stunned by how widespread and severe the problem was—and even more by how little attention it seemed to receive.

“It’s almost like fog, but it’s air pollution,” Johnson said in a recent video. “Nobody’s wearing a mask. Nobody pays attention. In fact, there are people outside running—they’re exercising in this air pollution.”

Johnson, who closely tracks air quality as part of his health routine, arrived in India prepared. “When we landed, we had masks, and even after three days, my body was covered in, like, red hives. My eyes were so red I could barely see. It had such an intense effect on my body.”

Air pollution in India: A bigger threat than cancer?

According to Johnson, India’s air quality is among the worst in the world. “India is the third worst country in the entire world for air quality,” he stated. Citing data, he pointed out that poor air quality reduces life expectancy in India by 3.57 years, whereas cancer shortens it by about three years. “So, India is better off addressing poor air quality than solving cancer. That’s how significant air quality is.”

Yet, despite these alarming numbers, Johnson noticed a lack of urgency among the public. “Nobody was able to acknowledge the air pollution existed. Everybody was so normalized to it. It was absolutely shocking.”

Johnson compared India’s air pollution crisis to America’s obesity problem, arguing that both are health threats that people have become desensitised to. “In the US, a disproportionate number of people are obese. That is exactly the case in India—air pollution is invisible. In the US, obesity is invisible. It’s just omnipresent here.”

He called this a societal blind spot, where people fail to recognise a major health risk simply because it has become a normal part of life.

Johnson outlined steps people can take to improve the air they breathe, starting with measurement. He uses devices that track pollutants like PM2.5 (fine particulate matter that enters the bloodstream) and VOCs (volatile organic compounds).

Once aware of air quality levels, he suggests:

1. Upgrading HVAC filters—using at least a MERV 13 filter to trap pollutants.

2. Using air purifiers—devices like HEPA filters can cut PM2.5 levels by up to 40% indoors.

3. Checking the AQI (Air Quality Index) before going outside—aim for green (0-50) and wear a mask if levels are high.

He also stressed the effectiveness of N95 masks, which can reduce air pollution-related mortality by 49%.

Johnson’s message was clear: while people can’t individually change outdoor air quality, they can take personal steps to protect their health. “Set up systems, have them run autonomously in your life, and then go about your life as you normally would,” he advised.