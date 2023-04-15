Tinder or LinkedIn? Man shares class 10th, 12th marks, JEE rank on dating profile; see Twitter reactions

People write interesting bios and upload decent pictures on dating apps so that they can get maximum matches. However, in order to do something different, a man weirdly gave all the details about his academic achievements on a dating app called Tinder.

A screenshot of his Tinder app bio appeared on Twitter and it showed that the man had included his class 10th and 12th percentages, his all-India ranks in JEE mains as well as JEE advanced. He also mentioned that he was an NTSE and KVPY scholar and graduated from IIT Bombay with CSE (BTech), and he currently works at Infosys.

All that for Infosys. Bro is robbed. 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/qZhWsnx8J3 — Indian Chan (@indianchan_) April 13, 2023

The man scored 94 per cent in Class 10, 99.5 per cent in Class 12 and cleared JEE Advanced with an all-India rank of 42.

Besides that, he also shared details about his height and that he is open to a long-term relationship here.

On Twitter, reactions ranged from amused to sceptical. Several people assumed the profile was made as a joke because no one would display all of their academic achievements on a dating app. Others were amused, joking that the man had turned Tinder into LinkedIn.

“Bro did reverse uno with Tinder as LinkedIn,” a user wrote.

“Good work lad, you've done great but that ain't the way to present yourself,” another advised. “Turned tinder into Bharat Matrimony,” the Twitter user added.

“This screams fake,” one person commented. “Looks a bit fishy,” another agreed.

