Train runs over two PUBG players as calls for ban on the game grows louder

The controversy surrounding PUBG and its effect on young minds is refusing to die down. In a recent development, two men have died while playing PUBG on the railway track when they were mowed down by a train. The incident took place in the Hingoli district in Maharashtra. Both the players were so absorbed in playing the game at the Khatkali Bypass near the railway tracks that they did not notice the oncoming train.

"Nagesh Gore (24) and Swapnil Annapurne (22) were playing PUBG near the railway tracks. They were run over by the Hyderabad-Ajmer train. Their bodies were found late at night by people living in the vicinity," police official said.

An accidental death report has been registered at Hingoli police station, he informed.

Cities across India are planning to ban the game and have called PUBG 'addictive', 'harmful', and 'distracting'. The game has already been banned in Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile released an official statement and said, "We appreciate the support and trust given to us by our PUBG MOBILE players. While we strive to deliver the best possible gaming experience to our fans, we also believe that it is extremely important for us to be a responsible member of the gaming ecosystem. To this end, we constantly work and shall continue to work with different stakeholders, including parents, educators and government bodies, and listening to their feedback on what we can do to enhance the overall PUBG Mobile experience."

Launched in March 2018 in India, PUBG Mobile has become the most downloaded game with over 200 million downloads as of December 2018, according to Tencent Games. However, the game came under the lens of authorities in India after reports emerged that the negative effects of PUBG are far more than the positive ones.

Edited By: Udit Verma

