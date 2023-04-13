Truecaller introduces Live Caller ID feature for iPhone users but there’s a catch

Truecaller, the Stockholm-based caller identification service, has announced an update that will provide live caller ID support on iOS, a feature that has been lacking for its iPhone users. This new feature will be available to people using its paid tiers, with prices ranging from Rs 75 per month to Rs 4,999 per year for an ultimate plan.

The new caller ID feature will not be as seamless as it is on Android. Unlike the instant caller ID experience available on Android, iPhone users will need to interact with Siri to use this feature.

To access live caller ID support, when receiving a phone call, Truecaller subscribers on an iPhone running on iOS 16 or above will need to say, “Hey Siri, Search Truecaller.”

Siri will then capture the number appearing on the screen, search for it on the app, and show the result to the user.

Truecaller has also doubled its CallKit directory size and improved its spam detection algorithm to ensure that spam, scam, and fraud calls are recognised more accurately. The app has an active user base of 338 million, with a significant presence in markets like India where spam calls are prevalent.

Speaking about the new update, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director, India at Truecaller said, “We are witnessing strong adoption on iPhones and we are constantly innovating within the platform. Our team applied a lot of creativity to build this Siri powered Live Caller ID experience. Finally our community can get to experience Live Caller ID during an incoming call by saying 'Hey Siri, Search Truecaller'. We are very excited with this global release and will continue to innovate on the iOS platform.”

