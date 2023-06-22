Twitter could face Rs 3.88 crore fine daily in Australia over hate speech

The Australian cyber regulator has taken a strong stance against Twitter, demanding an explanation for its handling of online hate following the platform's surge in complaints since Elon Musk's lifting of bans on approximately 62,000 accounts. The move by the eSafety Commissioner is part of an ongoing campaign to hold Twitter accountable for its actions after Musk, one of the world's wealthiest individuals, acquired the platform for $44 billion in October, vowing to reinstate its commitment to free speech.

The regulator's previous call for Twitter to disclose its approach to dealing with online child abuse material has now been extended to encompass the handling of hate speech as well. Since Musk's takeover and subsequent downsizing, which resulted in the loss of content moderation positions, the presence of such abusive content has increased on the platform.

Commissioner Julie Inman Grant has escalated the situation by issuing a legal notice to Twitter, demanding an explanation for its practices. Notably, a third of all complaints received by Inman Grant's office regarding online hate were related to Twitter, despite the platform having fewer users compared to TikTok or Meta's Facebook and Instagram.

In a statement, Grant expressed her concerns about Twitter's inadequacies in combating hate speech. She highlighted the platform's reinstatement of 62,000 previously banned accounts, including those held by high-profile individuals who promote Nazi rhetoric. Grant underlined the need for accountability and user protection, asserting that transparency is integral to achieving this objective, hence the issuance of the legal notice.

In her letter to Twitter, Inman Grant specifically called for explanations regarding the impact assessments conducted when reinstating banned accounts, the platform's engagement with communities subjected to online hate, and the enforcement of its own policies prohibiting hateful conduct.

Twitter now has 28 days to respond to the eSafety Commissioner, failing which it may face a daily fine of nearly A$7,00,000 (Rs 3.88 crore).

This demand from the Australian cyber regulator arises as the country approaches a referendum on the recognition of Indigenous people in the constitution, igniting a fervent debate on racial issues.

Notably, Indigenous television host Stan Grant cited targeted abuse on Twitter as a reason for his temporary departure from the media last month, as highlighted by the commissioner. Additionally, National Indigenous Television, a specialist broadcaster, announced a hiatus from Twitter due to the platform's persistent racism and hate, as expressed in a tweet issued last month.

