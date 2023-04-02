‘Twitter was exporting self-destructive mind virus to the world,’ Elon Musk on San Francisco doom

Elon Musk comments on the dire situation in downtown San Francisco, where a 'Walking Dead' episode could be filmed unedited, highlighting the tech industry's impact on the city's growing issues.

American business columnist and author Ashlee Vance tweeted his experience walking down Market Street, noting "Zombies" in reference to the number of people under the influence of drugs on the street.

"Had a 20-minute walk down Market Street with a friend who remarked, 'I've never seen anything like this,' as his head was on a swivel the entire time. I love SF. What the city has become is unconscionable," Vance said in a tweet.

Musk responded by blaming "San Francisco politics" and how "Twitter exporting this self-destructive mind virus to the world."

"San Francisco politics leads and Twitter was exporting this self-destructive mind virus to the world. With some exceptions, other tech companies are still doing so. Evil in guise of good," the Twitter CEO replied.

Musk went on to warn of a "dystopian future" if politics are baked into machine intelligence, expressing concern over the future.

"How concerning is it that OpenAI is baking these politics into the foundation of machine intelligence?," a Twitter user asked Musk.

"Extremely concerning, given that it leads to a dystopian future - just walk around downtown SF to see what will happen," Musk replied back.

According to reports, San Francisco, a once-bustling town, is currently facing numerous problems, including empty office spaces, bankrupt mass transit, and declining tax revenue amid mass layoffs and the shredding of the social safety net.

