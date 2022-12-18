Twitter will no longer show 'Twitter For iPhone', 'Twitter For Android' labels, confirms Elon Musk

Microblogging platform Twitter will no longer show the device a tweet was posted from, whether an iPhone or an Android device or even Twitter Web. The development was confirmed by billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday.

Musk shared a tweet from a Twitter handle called 'Pubity' which said, "Twitter has removed the ability to see which device a tweet comes from. (Twitter for iPhone, Twitter for Android)."

On Saturday, Musk also reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended from the platform a day before. The move came after Musk conducted a Twitter poll where he asked people when he should lift the suspension. Out of the total 3.6 million who voted, 58.7 per cent chose “now” and 41.3 per cent chose "in seven days."

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," he tweeted.

The Elon Musk-owned social media platform suspended accounts of several journalists like Ryan Mac of The New York Times; Drew Harwell of The Washington Post; Aaron Rupar, an independent journalist; Donie O’Sullivan of CNN; Matt Binder of Mashable; Tony Webster, an independent journalist; Micah Lee of The Intercept; and the political journalist Keith Olbermann.

Meanwhile, Twitter Blue was also launched on Monday with a whole new ecosystem of features and verification badges. Twitter Blue is a subscription-based service that provides users with additional features on Twitter.

