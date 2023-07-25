Twitter's office sign was being changed to 'X' but then the police came; here's why

Twitter has done a rebranding exercise this week and is now known as X. This decision marks a significant departure from its iconic name and image, with the company opting for Elon Musk's personal vision of coolness as the driving force behind the new identity. However, the transition has not been without its share of drama.

As part of the rebranding process, the company decided to remove the Twitter sign from its headquarters located at 1355 Market Street in San Francisco. However, this seemingly routine operation quickly took an unexpected turn when the police intervened, bringing the removal to an abrupt halt. It was initially reported that Musk hadn't obtained the necessary permit for the crane used in the process, leading to the police's involvement.

However, local authorities later clarified that the police presence was a result of a misunderstanding. Officers responded to a report of a possible unpermitted street closure near 10th and Market Street at approximately 12:39 P.M. Their investigation revealed that no crime had been committed, and the incident was not a police matter. According to information from the San Francisco Standard, it appears that someone from Twitter had a legitimate work order to remove the sign, but there was a failure to communicate with the building's security and property owner.

Contrary to Musk's Twitter Spaces conversation, where he playfully suggested that the demolition crew was using blowtorches to cut the Twitter logo off the building, it appears that a more standard approach was taken.

Despite the drama surrounding the rebranding and sign removal, Twitter, or rather, "X," continues to forge ahead with its new identity. CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote in a company memo, “Please don’t take this moment for granted. You’re writing history, and there’s no limit to our transformation. And everyone, is invited to build X with us.”

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

