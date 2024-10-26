UAE siblings now hold JioHotstar.com domain after original owner’s ₹1 crore ask falls through

The saga of the jiohotstar.com domain took a surprising turn as two young UAE-based siblings, Jainam and Jivika, now claim ownership of the website. Initially acquired by a Delhi-based developer who hoped to leverage the site’s potential in the wake of a merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, the domain has now shifted hands amidst family pressures and mounting attention.

As of Friday morning, the developer had been seeking ₹1 crore from Reliance Industries, which he said would fund his dream of studying at Cambridge University. Labelling himself “a dreamer,” he expressed his intent but admitted no official response from Reliance and a hesitancy to initiate legal action. Later, he shared concerns over family pressure, writing, “My parents are extremely worried… Handling a legal battle is one thing, but dealing with worried parents is tough.”

Later that day, the developer’s messages disappeared, replaced by a heartfelt note from Jainam and Jivika, UAE-based siblings. In their message, they described their journey of sharing kindness and learning through a Seva project in India, where they taught children the importance of education and setting life goals. The pair explained their acquisition of the domain, writing, “When we returned to Dubai, we used a portion of our collection to support a young software developer from Delhi by purchasing this domain for his benefit.” Their note shared plans for keeping the site as a platform to inspire kindness while remaining open to potential future buyers.

Reddit users speculated on the new domain owners and Reliance’s next steps, with some suggesting the domain might ultimately be irrelevant to the company’s plans. Others debated its value, estimating a reduced sale price could yield around ₹10 lakh, while some suggested alternative URLs, like Jiostar.com, might be preferred.

Who Are Jainam and Jivika?

The sibling owners, active on social media, posted a video detailing their story. Having started their YouTube journey in 2017 with family-friendly unboxing videos, they now produce science-based content and have plans for an upcoming podcast, “TalkFM, Dubai Audio,” featuring celebrity guests.