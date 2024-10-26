scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
UAE siblings now hold JioHotstar.com domain after original owner’s ₹1 crore ask falls through

Feedback

UAE siblings now hold JioHotstar.com domain after original owner’s ₹1 crore ask falls through

A surprising twist as new owners emerge for the sought-after JioHotstar domain.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The JioHotstar.com saga continues The JioHotstar.com saga continues

The saga of the jiohotstar.com domain took a surprising turn as two young UAE-based siblings, Jainam and Jivika, now claim ownership of the website. Initially acquired by a Delhi-based developer who hoped to leverage the site’s potential in the wake of a merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, the domain has now shifted hands amidst family pressures and mounting attention.

Related Articles

As of Friday morning, the developer had been seeking ₹1 crore from Reliance Industries, which he said would fund his dream of studying at Cambridge University. Labelling himself “a dreamer,” he expressed his intent but admitted no official response from Reliance and a hesitancy to initiate legal action. Later, he shared concerns over family pressure, writing, “My parents are extremely worried… Handling a legal battle is one thing, but dealing with worried parents is tough.”

Later that day, the developer’s messages disappeared, replaced by a heartfelt note from Jainam and Jivika, UAE-based siblings. In their message, they described their journey of sharing kindness and learning through a Seva project in India, where they taught children the importance of education and setting life goals. The pair explained their acquisition of the domain, writing, “When we returned to Dubai, we used a portion of our collection to support a young software developer from Delhi by purchasing this domain for his benefit.” Their note shared plans for keeping the site as a platform to inspire kindness while remaining open to potential future buyers.

Reddit users speculated on the new domain owners and Reliance’s next steps, with some suggesting the domain might ultimately be irrelevant to the company’s plans. Others debated its value, estimating a reduced sale price could yield around ₹10 lakh, while some suggested alternative URLs, like Jiostar.com, might be preferred.

Who Are Jainam and Jivika?

The sibling owners, active on social media, posted a video detailing their story. Having started their YouTube journey in 2017 with family-friendly unboxing videos, they now produce science-based content and have plans for an upcoming podcast, “TalkFM, Dubai Audio,” featuring celebrity guests.

 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Oct 26, 2024, 5:10 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement