Union Budget 2024: Netizens react to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech

India's Union Budget 2024 was announced by Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman today. This time around, the Finance Minister stated that this budget focuses on employment, skilling, MSME and middle class. The budget 2024 has spurred reactions on social media with hilarious memes and witty reactions. From the middle class's hopes and dreams to unexpected announcements, Twitter saw hilarious reactions.
Here are some of the best reactions that you shouldn’t miss.
#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/3yi2qWACWX— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) July 23, 2024
Middle Class After Every Budget Session. pic.twitter.com/OXwtEDLFbq— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) July 23, 2024
Government to salaried people during every budget#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/OtTMYUCUAm— Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) July 23, 2024
Share market laal hai 😭#NirmalaSitharaman #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/0MOj9Zgn6M— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) July 23, 2024
Hello guys, are you ready ?#Budget2024 #BudgetSession #FinanceMinister #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/hFFf8CUIqF— ବାଘମାମୁଁ (@bagha_mamu) July 23, 2024
#NirmalaSitharaman #Budget2024— Ex Bhakt (@exbhakt_) July 23, 2024
Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2024 today in Modi 3.0 govt
Middle Class: pic.twitter.com/GHqhcatGud
Middle Class after watching #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/P6psxHtKBV— 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) July 23, 2024
my financial condition watching me analyse the budget #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/uIFTOsMd43— Jagrizzz🎀💗🧸 (@kandapohaa) July 23, 2024
#Budget2024— SarcasmHit (@SarcasmHit) July 23, 2024
Riyal 🥲 pic.twitter.com/gp8sO0YO0r
Government to middle class in every budget. #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/3z9TyesdfA— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) July 23, 2024
They say it is the #Budget2024 today.— Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) July 23, 2024
Me knowing that nothing will change anyways. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/vpkeo6IQzB
Chaliye shure karte hai #Budget2024 #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/ejPiswlYaO— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) July 23, 2024
Ha thoda dard hua #NirmalaSitharaman #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/va0Vk59T8g— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) July 23, 2024
After #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/ns06EsHSUy— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 23, 2024
