Union Budget 2024: Netizens react to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech

India's Union Budget 2024 was announced by Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman today. This time around, the Finance Minister stated that this budget focuses on employment, skilling, MSME and middle class. The budget 2024 has spurred reactions on social media with hilarious memes and witty reactions. From the middle class's hopes and dreams to unexpected announcements, Twitter saw hilarious reactions.

Here are some of the best reactions that you shouldn’t miss.

Middle Class After Every Budget Session. pic.twitter.com/OXwtEDLFbq — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) July 23, 2024

Government to salaried people during every budget#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/OtTMYUCUAm — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) July 23, 2024

#NirmalaSitharaman #Budget2024



Middle Class: pic.twitter.com/GHqhcatGud — Ex Bhakt (@exbhakt_) July 23, 2024

my financial condition watching me analyse the budget #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/uIFTOsMd43 — Jagrizzz🎀💗🧸 (@kandapohaa) July 23, 2024

Government to middle class in every budget. #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/3z9TyesdfA — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) July 23, 2024