scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Union Minister warns Google India: Gemini AI's responses on PM Modi are 'direct violations'

Feedback

Union Minister warns Google India: Gemini AI's responses on PM Modi are 'direct violations'

The minister quoted a tweet that highlighted how Gemini AI answers questions pertaining to some prominent global leaders

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has strongly warned Google India against a response it generated about PM Modi. The minister quoted a tweet that highlighted how Gemini AI answers questions about some prominent global leaders. Some responses were classified as 'complex' but others voiced opinions. 

In his tweet, Chandrasekhar said, "These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code."

Google is also facing flak for misrepresenting certain sections in history. Gemini AI users shared images of historically inaccurate depictions. Most of the images shared on the platform X showed Gemini preferring people of colour, even in situations where white people should show up. In response, Google has stopped generating images of people using Gemini AI.  

One of the fiercest critiques of the new Gemini AI models is billionaire Elon Musk who is also Google's direct competitor with the Grok AI chatbot. Musk has voiced his strong opinion against the 'woke' and 'racist' response of the Google Gemini AI chatbot. He also claimed that he is glad this issue came to the forefront. In a tweet he said, "I’m glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all." 

Also read: Google to start producing Pixel phones in India as early as next quarter: Report

Also read: Google engineer's day in life: Employee offers tour of new Google office in Pune

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 23, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement