Union Minister warns Google India: Gemini AI's responses on PM Modi are 'direct violations'

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has strongly warned Google India against a response it generated about PM Modi. The minister quoted a tweet that highlighted how Gemini AI answers questions about some prominent global leaders. Some responses were classified as 'complex' but others voiced opinions.

In his tweet, Chandrasekhar said, "These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code."

These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code. @GoogleAI @GoogleIndia @GoI_MeitY https://t.co/9Jk0flkamN — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) February 23, 2024

Google is also facing flak for misrepresenting certain sections in history. Gemini AI users shared images of historically inaccurate depictions. Most of the images shared on the platform X showed Gemini preferring people of colour, even in situations where white people should show up. In response, Google has stopped generating images of people using Gemini AI.

We're already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation feature. While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon. https://t.co/SLxYPGoqOZ — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) February 22, 2024

One of the fiercest critiques of the new Gemini AI models is billionaire Elon Musk who is also Google's direct competitor with the Grok AI chatbot. Musk has voiced his strong opinion against the 'woke' and 'racist' response of the Google Gemini AI chatbot. He also claimed that he is glad this issue came to the forefront. In a tweet he said, "I’m glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all."

