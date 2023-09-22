US firm Micron to have ground-breaking ceremony for chip unit in Gujarat tomorrow

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said that Micron Technology's forthcoming $2.75-billion facility in India, which will conduct a ground-breaking ceremony on Saturday in Sanand, Gujarat signals significant growth in the country's semiconductor industry.

This initiative, supported by the Indian government, positions India to become a top-tier player in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Micron's investment of up to $825 million, coupled with government support, is projected to create 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 community opportunities over five years.

"We have been receiving numerous applications for chip manufacturing, difficult to share data," he said.

Dholera in Gujarat is designated as India's future "semiconductor city". Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged 50 per cent financial aid for semiconductor manufacturing facilities in India, with policy reforms and initiatives like the National Quantum Mission and semiconductor courses in colleges driving sector growth.

Micron's Assembly, Test, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) facility, set to operate by December 2024 in Sanand, will focus on AI-optimised chips for practical applications like health and education. Other US-based firms, including Applied Materials and Lam Research, are also likely to invest in India's semiconductor sector.

